Hathras case: ED’s initial investigation revealed, 100 crore funding from Mauritius to incite ethnic riots

Lucknow: After the incident in Hathras, the way people were getting angry and the political parties were engaged in baking their political bread as fast as possible. New revelations are being started at that speed. According to the initial report of the Enforcement Directorate, the Popular Front of India (PFI) was in the pretext of spreading ethnic riots in the state on the pretext of this incident. For this, 50 crore rupees also came from Mauritius. According to the ED, the entire funding was more than 100 crores. Investigation is still being done in this matter.

Significantly, 4 suspects have been arrested for plotting the riots in Hathras from Meerut. These four PFI are connected, such information has come out. According to the police, many disputed literature have also been recovered from them and the UP police has claimed through a website that the riots were being hatched.

According to the police, a website was created in the name of providing justice to the Hathras victim. Many objectionable things have also been said on this website. The ED has registered a case in this regard. In preliminary investigation, the ED found that a conspiracy was being hatched to incite ethnic violence in UP. For this, funding of more than 100 crores has also been done from Mauritius.

Explain that the UP government had claimed that some people wanted to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath by inciting ethnic riots in UP. Please tell that many people with fake IDs have been added to this website. The UP government says that there was a conspiracy to incite ethnic violence in the state under the guise of providing justice through the website. Many clues have also been found. Please tell that the ED is investigating this matter.