Hathras case: Hathras case to be heard now, Supreme court to decide on Tuesday

new Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgment on Tuesday in the case of alleged gang rape and death in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The Supreme Court will decide whether the CBI will supervise the investigation or the High Court. The court will also decide on the issue of transferring the trial of the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. At the same time, the Supreme Court will also decide that the security provided to the victim’s family will also be decided. Also Read – Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected for the seventh time in a London court: CBI

Judge A.S. Along with Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, Chief Justice S.A. The bench headed by Bobde will deliver the order at 12 noon. In a previous hearing on October 15, the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh had welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to appoint any agency for the protection of the family of the Hathras victim, but at the same time he said that this would give fairness to the state police But there should be no heat. Also Read – Dalit salesmen asked for 5 months’ unpaid salary, then liquor contractor burnt alive

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the DGP, said before a bench headed by Chief Justice Bobde, “This court can depute any agency for the protection of the family, but it does not affect the fairness of the state police.” needed. We are not against anything. ” Salve insisted that nothing should happen that spoiled the image of the Uttar Pradesh police. After a detailed hearing on the case, the top court reserved its order. Also Read – UP: DIG Chandraprakash’s wife investigating Hathras scandal commits suicide, sensation

Salve’s response came on the pleas made by senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing an intervenor, who had asked the apex court to hand over the security of the aggrieved family to the CRPF and withdraw it from the Uttar Pradesh police. He cited the Unnao case, where the rape victim was provided security, but suffered extensive injuries in a road accident.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, strongly opposed the intervention petition filed by Teesta Setalvad’s NGO in the case. He said, “In the name of justice, this NGO collected money in the past and misused it wrongly.” The court should not allow them to collect money. ” Let me tell you that on September 14 in a village in Hathras district, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths. Several days later, during treatment in a government hospital in Delhi, the victim succumbed.

The administration had cremated him overnight near the victim’s house on September 30. The victim’s family had alleged that the local police performed the last rites without asking their wishes. Did not even see the dead body. At the same time, the police say that the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family. The Yogi Adityanath government had earlier submitted an investigation into the case to the SIT. Later, the state government recommended a probe by the CBI. Now on Tuesday, the Supreme Court will give its verdict on many aspects.