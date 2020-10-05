Hathras Case: Hathras victim’s forensic report dismisses ‘possibility of rape’, samples sent for investigation 11 days later

Hathras News: There is outrage across the country from the alleged gangrape and murder in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The opposition is attacking the Yogi government regarding this. Now the possibility of rape has been ruled out in the forensic report. Agra’s forensic report says that no evidence of rape has been found with the victim. It said that sperm were not found in the victim’s vaginal. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Yogi said- significant reduction in crimes against women in UP, Opposition wants to riot

Please tell that on September 22, at the JN Medical College, Aligarh, he was examined after the victim's statement. The investigation did not say about sexual violence. However, it was said that there have been indications that the victim has been coerced. Vaginal swabs were sent to the forensic lab of Agra for further investigation, which reached the lab of Agra on 25 September.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police (which is under investigation itself) claimed that the forensic report of the victim's viscera proved that she was not raped or gang-raped. ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said that it was reported in the FSL report that the samples did not contain sperm. This makes it clear that there was no rape or gang rape. Apart from this, the ADG had also claimed that the woman did not mention rape in her statement to the police but only talked about beating.

It is being claimed in the report that after 11 days of the incident, samples were sent to Agra for forensic investigation. However, if the information is to be believed, after so many days, no result can be obtained by examining the vaginal sample, because the sperm are eliminated by delay. If samples are taken within 48 hours of the incident, then any result can be produced.

According to the forensic report, the victim’s samples were collected at a hospital in Aligarh on 22 September and sent three days later on 25 September to the forensic lab in Agra.

Meanwhile, in the midst of heated politics over the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government currently has a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against crimes. Apart from this, the Chief Minister instructed the police that he would exercise full sensitivity and readiness in matters related to girls / women. He has said that in cases related to SC / ST, UP Police should take action with seriousness and speed.

(Input: agency)