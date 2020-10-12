Hathras Case: Hearing in High Court today, victim family left for Lucknow amid tight security

Hathras Case Update: In the case of the alleged death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl after gang rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, the victim’s family will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security on Monday. The court will record the statement of the victim’s family. On October 1, the court called the family of the deceased woman to give a statement about the incident. For this, the victim’s family left for Lucknow from Hathras amid heavy police security in the early hours of Monday. SDM Anjali Gangwar CO Shailendra Bajpai has also left for Lucknow with the victim’s family. District DM Praveen Targeter and SP are also present together. Also Read – Hathras Case: New twist in Hathras case, CBI registers case of gang rape and murder

I’m going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us: Anjali Gangwar, SDM. https://t.co/htZjdmNGjl pic.twitter.com/I66jjrt2Gt Also Read – Hathras Case Updates: CBI takes over investigation of Hathras incident, investigation started by registering cases in several sections – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020 Also Read – Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi attacked Yogi Adityanath over Hathras incident, ‘CM and his police …

The matter has been listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Rai. The High Court had ordered the Hathras district administration to ensure the production of the girl’s family on Monday. The court has also summoned Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and District Officer and Superintendent of Police of Hathras to present the status report of the investigation of the case.

The state government has asked Additional Advocate General VK Sahi to be present in the court to represent him. Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Sunday, “The District Judge appointed by the Nodal Officer is in touch with the High Court to appear in the court of Hathras victim’s family.” The family will be dispatched from Hathras according to the time for which the matter is listed. The family is presently in Hathras. ‘Jaiswal, however, refused to give details about the family’s safety.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court summoned the top officials in this case on October 1, taking automatic cognizance of the Hathras incident. Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jasprit Singh summoned the court on October 12 to clarify the incident to the Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Home Affairs of the state Home Department.

It is worth mentioning that on September 14, in the Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by four upper caste youths. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. She was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The opposition had attacked the state government tremendously over this incident.

(input language)