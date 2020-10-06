Hathras Case: Is ‘conspiracy’ behind Hathras? UP police has filed 19 cases across the state, know what are the allegations

Hathras Updates: There is anger in the entire country regarding the Hathras case. The Yogi government is also on target of opposition parties regarding this. After the death of Hathras’s 19-year-old Dalit girl after the alleged gang rape and assault, the same is being discussed all over the country. Uttar Pradesh Police is also facing criticism about the case. Now the UP police has registered 19 FIRs in the Hathras case. These include charges like treason, international conspiracy and spreading religious hatred. Also Read – Hathras Scandal: Everyone is seeking answers to these 8 questions ..! Who is right and who is false?

The FIR lodged against ‘unknown people’ at Chandpa police station in Hathras district states that they have tried to incite caste conflicts, promote enmity between groups and tarnish the image of the government, as well as sedition against all of them ( 124 A) case has also been registered. The FIR filed on Sunday afternoon also mentions 18 other sections of the Indian Penal Code and one section of the IT law. Also Read – Hathras case: The PIL will be heard on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice

State ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that these FIRs have been registered all over UP. He said that six cases have been registered in different police stations of Hathras, 13 more FIRs have been registered in Bijnor, Saharanpur, Bulandshahar, Allahabad, Ayodhya and Lucknow. The posts made on social media are also mentioned in these primaries. Also Read – Rape in hotel for 3 days, Nepali girl came to Maharashtra again after not trusting UP police …

Earlier, addressing BJP workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in the context of ‘recent incidents’ that ‘anarchic elements’ want to incite communal and caste violence in the state.

On the other hand, drawing attention to the incidents of sexual offenses against women and girls in India, United Nations Permanent Coordinator Renata Desalien said that the incidents of alleged gang rape and murder in Hathras and Balrampur show that people belonging to disadvantaged sections of society The risk of gender-based violence / crime is high. According to his statement, “The United Nations is unhappy and worried about the continuing sexual violence against women and girls in India.”

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs termed this statement as ‘unnecessary’ and said, ‘The Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations in India should know that the Government has taken these matters very seriously.’ It is better to ignore any unnecessary comments of external agency.

