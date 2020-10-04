Hathras Case: Male policeman pulled Priyanka Gandhi’s shirt, UP police apologized after 24 hours; Punitive action

UP Police apologizes to Priyanka Gandhi: Congress leaders met family of victim of alleged gang rape incident on Saturday but party workers became ‘uncontrollable’ at DND bridge here while visiting Hathras and police used force to control them . However, during this time some such pictures of the police have come in which the male policeman is holding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s kurta and pulling it. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, en route, face-to-face Savarna Samaj and SP workers; Police lathi charge

Now the UP police has apologized for this incident. Apart from this, the police has said that she will investigate the matter with the Senior Lady Officer. Let me tell you that it is seen in many pictures that in order to stop Priyanka moving forward, the male policeman is trying to stop them instead of the female policeman. During this time, there is a picture in which a male policeman is holding Priyanka Gandhi's kurta tightly with his hands.

After these pictures are exposed, there is a lot of debate on social media. In view of this uproar, the Noida Police of UP has issued an apology. Noida Police tweeted, "Noida Police are sorry for this incident which happened while controlling a very large crowd. We also apologize to Priyanka Gandhi. The matter has been taken cognizance of by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, and is being investigated by a senior police officer. Punitive action will be ensured after investigation. We are committed to the full respect of women "

@noidapolice profoundly regrets the incident @priyankagandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suomotto cognizance of it & ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior Lady officer. We @noidapolice are committed to ensure safety & dignity of women. – POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) October 4, 2020

Explain that during the incident on Saturday, some activists have been injured in the police action and brawl, while some policemen have also been injured. Additional Commissioner of Police Love Kumar said that five people, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were allowed to go to Hathras. The vehicles engaged in his protection were also with him.

In response to a question about the lathicharge on DND, he said that the police had to use light force to control law and order. He said that Congress party workers and leaders wanted to go ahead with Rahul Gandhi by breaking the barricade imposed by the police. According to the rules, the police stopped them, on which they pushed them with the policemen.