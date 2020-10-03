Hathras case: media got permission to talk to family, sister-in-law made a big charge

Uttar Pradesh Crime: The media has been allowed to talk to the victim’s family after the government and the Uttar Pradesh police were troubled in the Hathras case. Sadar SDM PNM Prakash Meena of Hathras told that only media is allowed at present. When the order to allow the delegation comes, we will tell everyone. He said that all the allegations about snatching the phones of family members or imprisoning them in their homes are absolutely baseless. Also Read – Hathras Live: Preparations to prevent Rahul from knowing Hathras, large number of police forces deployed in DND

At the same time, the victim’s sister-in-law said to the media during this time that she and her family will not take narco test because he is not lying. With this, he also demanded narco test of DM and SP. The family alleges that policemen used to threaten, saying that if they die from Corona, compensation is not available. Also Read – Yogi government will bring employment guarantee scheme in cities like MNREGA in UP, preparations being made

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi will visit Hathras today and both will meet the victim’s family. At the same time, barricading has been imposed on the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway toll plaza in view of the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is going to go to Hathras this afternoon. Also Read – Hathras Case: Apply 50 whip to the Dramebaaz leaders, kill the accused on the spot bullet, know who said…

The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘No SIT team came here yesterday. We were interrogated the day after yesterday, after which DM Sahib used to say what he would have done if his daughter had died of corona. What compensation would you get then? ‘

The victim’s sister-in-law said, when we talked about showing the dead body, the DM said that you know what happens to the dead body after the postmortem, bones are broken by hitting it with a hammer. Due to the postmortem, she is in very mutilated condition. You guys won’t be able to see You will not be able to eat for ten days, you will not be able to sleep. ‘

The victim’s sister-in-law said, ‘Ask the police who lit the body. We did not see the dead body burning. We do not know who was cremated. ”On the allegations that the family was repeatedly changing statements, the victim’s sister-in-law said,” When the victim herself is talking about how she can be lied to, then it can be a lie.