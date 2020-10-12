Hathras Case: New twist in Hathras case, CBI registers case of gang rape and murder

Hathras Gang Rape and Murder Case News Update: A new twist has come in the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. About a week ago, the Central Investigation Agency (CBI), which took over the investigation of the case, has filed a case against the accused under Section 376D, Section 307 and Section 302. Section 376D is related to gang rape while section 307 is related to attempt to murder. Section 302 is of murder. Apart from this, CBI has registered a case under section 3 of SC / ST Act. The new twist in the case is being said because the UP Police has been continuously saying that no evidence of rape has been found in the incident. Also Read – Hathras Case Updates: CBI takes over investigation of Hathras incident, investigation started by registering cases in several sections

According to the Times of India report, shortly after registering the case on Sunday, a CBI team reached Hathras. There he met the Superintendent of Police of Hathras. Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said that the CBI team has come and they are taking the documents related to this case in their possession. It contains the case diary and the evidence found during the investigation of now. He told the newspaper that on Sunday all the paperwork will be completed and the investigation of the case will start from Monday.

The newspaper quoted another officer as saying that the CBI team has not yet met the victim's family. For the next few days 15 CBI officers will remain in Hathras.

It is worth noting that the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl took place on September 14 in Hathras. This girl later died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Officials said that the agency has entrusted the matter to the Ghaziabad unit and now a special team will investigate it. The 19-year-old Dalit girl, a victim of alleged gang rape, died on September 29 in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. After this, the girl was cremated in a hurried night under the perceived pressure of the district administration. After the girl was seriously injured in the incident and after her death, her late-night funeral was allegedly carried out by the administration, there was a lot of anger among the people which resulted in a political battle from Delhi to Hathras.

After public displeasure and opposition from the opposition, the state government recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. After this, the Central Government issued a notification on Saturday and duly handed over the case to the CBI.

Earlier on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, a case was registered in connection with this incident at Chandpa police station in Hathras district. CBI spokesman R.K. K Goud said, “The complainant had alleged on September 14 that the accused tried to strangle her sister in Bajre’s field.” On the request of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and after the notification of the Government of India, the CBI has registered a case in this regard.