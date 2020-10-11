Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi attacked Yogi Adityanath over Hathras incident, ‘CM and his police …

Hathras Case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Yogi Adityanath government (Yogi Adityanath) of Uttar Pradesh over the incident of Hathras case. Rahul Gandhi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his police said that no one was raped, because for him and for many other Indians, he (the victim of the Hathras case) was “nobody”. A Dalit girl died in Hathras after the alleged gang rape. Also Read – After Rajasthan, over the land dispute in Gonda, UP, the bullies shot the priest, condition critical

The shameful truth is many Indians considered Dalits, Muslims and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE.https: //t.co/mrDkodbwNC – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2020

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in the tweet that the shameful truth is that many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals as human beings. The former Congress president tweeted, “The chief minister and his police said that no one was raped, because for her and many other Indians, she was” nobody. “

She also shared a media report with her tweet, which questioned why the police are denying rape when the woman herself said about the rape. A 19-year-old Dalit girl, a victim of alleged gangrape in Hathras, died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. After this, the police cremated the girl late at night. It is alleged that the permission of the aggrieved family was not taken for this. The Uttar Pradesh government is getting a lot of criticism about this incident.

On the other hand, officials say that the funeral of the girl was done according to the wishes of the family. According to the state government, some people want to vent the caste tension under the guise of this incident. The government has denied the allegation of rape in the case citing the report of Forensic Science Laboratory. The center has handed over the investigation to the case to the CBI.

