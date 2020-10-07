Hathras case: sedition case filed against 3 others, including Kerala journalist, accused of linking with PFI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a Kerala journalist and three others in Mathura, who are alleged to be associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). According to the FIR registered, they were operating a website called “carrd.co”, through which funding has been done in a non-transparent manner to incite riots. The police have arrested them, along with sedition and other sections have registered an FIR. Also Read – Life in Rajasthan after Hathras, family members went to cast votes – abducted from home and gang-raped a minor

Significantly, 4 people have already been arrested from Meerut in connection with the Popular Front. His arrest was made when he was going to Hathras to meet the victim's family. According to the police, they had received information that some suspicious people were going to Hathras from Delhi. After this, the police arrested Atikur Rahman, Siddiqui Kappan, Masood Ahmed and Alam and stopped the suspects near the toll.

A statement issued by the police said that mobile phones, a laptop and some literature, "which can have an impact on peace and law and order in the state" have been seized from them. Police claimed that during interrogation, the suspects have revealed links with the PFI and its affiliate organization Campus Front of India (CFI). The FIR states that a book titled "I am not the daughter of India" has also been recovered from those arrested.