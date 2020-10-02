Hathras Case: Strict action of CM Yogi, SP, DSP, Inspector including some officer suspended, everyone will have narco test

Hathras case upadates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has submitted a preliminary inquiry report in the Hathras case

Tough action is taken on Aadhaar. In this case, strict action has been taken from senior police officers to lower level police officers.

CM Yogi has ordered the SP, DSP, Inspector and some other officials of Hathras to be suspended based on the preliminary report of the investigation. Not only this, there will also be narco test of these officers and police officers.

#Hathras Case- Narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP to also be conducted: UP Chief Minister's Office https://t.co/MMYQhcJIYK

– ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

According to the UP Chief Minister’s Office, the narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP will also be conducted in the Hathras case.

The Chief Minister’s Office said- UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the SP, DSP, Inspector and some other officials to be suspended based on the preliminary inquiry report.