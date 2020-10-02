Entertainment

Hathras Case: Strict action of CM Yogi, SP, DSP, Inspector including some officer suspended, everyone will have narco test

October 2, 2020
Hathras case upadates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has submitted a preliminary inquiry report in the Hathras case
Tough action is taken on Aadhaar. In this case, strict action has been taken from senior police officers to lower level police officers. Also Read – Uma Bharti’s big statement on Hathras incident, ‘Such Ramrajya will not come, Yogi ji, let the leaders meet the family of the victim’

CM Yogi has ordered the SP, DSP, Inspector and some other officials of Hathras to be suspended based on the preliminary report of the investigation. Not only this, there will also be narco test of these officers and police officers. Also read – Hathras scandal: Yogi said – respect of mothers and sisters in UP – ensure complete destruction of those who harm self-respect

