Hathras case: The PIL will be heard on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear a PIL on Tuesday in which the CBI or SIT, under the supervision of the current or former judge of the top court or High Court, in the case of gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. An investigation has been demanded. Public interest litigation was filed by social activist Satyam Dubey and advocates Vishal Thackeray and Rudra Pratap Yadav, on which Judge A.K. s. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramaniam as well as Chief Justice S. a. The bench headed by Bobde will hear.

The petitioners have urged the apex court to pass an appropriate order for a fair inquiry. He has said in his petition that the matter should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of an existing or retired Supreme Court or High Court judge. Along with this, there has been a demand to transfer the matter to Delhi, because the Uttar Pradesh authorities have failed to take any appropriate action against the accused.

It was said in the plea that while the victim had gone to the farm to fetch fodder for her animals, she was raped and brutally assaulted. It said that according to a medical report, the victim's tongue was amputated and the accused had also broken her neck bone and back bone, which were of high caste.

The victim later died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He also mentioned that the police showed haste in cremating the body and even the family of the victim was not included in this final process. It has been said in the petition that to say on behalf of the police that the victim’s cremation was done according to the wishes of her family, that is completely wrong.

The petition claimed that the police did not perform their duties towards the victim and instead the police tried to save the accused persons.

(Input IANS)