Hathras Case: UP Police claims – ‘Anarchic elements lured 50 million victim family to speak against government’

Hathras Case: Every day some facts are coming out in the case of Hathras. Facing criticisms, the UP Police has registered 19 FIRs in the entire state regarding the case. An FIR is very important among them. There has been talk of a big criminal conspiracy in this FIR. It states that 'the victim's family was tricked under a well-planned criminal conspiracy. Along with this, some anarchic elements also lured 50 million to the victim's family for making false statements against the Yogi Adityanath government of the state.

According to the FIR lodged at Chandpa police station in Hathras, some anti-social elements were trying to disrupt law and order and tarnish the image of a legally established government in the state. It said that this pressure was made repeatedly on the victim's family to say that there was a gang rape, whereas in the first complaint, the victim's family spoke of the assault. It has also been said in the FIR that an attempt was made to create sensation in the entire state by tarnishing the image of the state government and an attempt was made to tear apart the peace.

On the other hand, the Hathras case was heard today in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the UP government told the Supreme Court that what was the reason, due to which the funeral of the 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly a victim of dehumanization, was done late at night. The UP government has said in its affidavit that the government is fully committed to a fair investigation to bring out the truth of this incident. The government said that the Supreme Court under its supervision should direct the CBI inquiry into the alleged gangrape and death case in Hathras.

The government pleaded that the Supreme Court should give directions for a CBI inquiry into the alleged gangrape and death case in Hathras. The UP government said that it can conduct a fair investigation into the matter but ‘vested interests’ are trying to derail the fair investigation.

