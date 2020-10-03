Hathras case update: Additional Chief Secretary of UP and Director General of Police Hathras departs, will submit report to CM Yogi

Hathras Case Updates: Opposition is attacking Yogi Adityanath Sarkar for alleged gang rape and murder in Hathras and the funeral of the victim’s body in a hurry. The Yogi government is being criticized all around. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police (DGP) left for Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the gang-rape victim. The two officers will meet the family members of the victim and will return and submit their report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read – Hathras Live: Preparations to prevent Rahul from knowing Hathras, large number of police forces deployed in DND

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avneesh Awasthi said, "On the instructions of the Chief Minister, I and Director General of Police HC Awasthi have left for Hathras. After reaching there, we will talk to the family of the victim and take detailed information about the incident. "He said that after returning from Hathras, the report of the entire incident will be given to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in Chandpa area of ​​Hathras district. His tongue was also cut off due to strangulation during the incident. The girl was earlier admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. She was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on Tuesday. Protests were held in the country in protest against this incident.