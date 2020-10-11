Hathras case update: amidst tight security, the victim’s family will be produced in the high court on Monday, the CBI is investigating the case

Lucknow: In the case of the alleged death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl after the rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, the victim’s family will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court amid tight security. The court will record the statements of the victim’s family. On October 1, the court had called the family of the deceased woman to give a statement about the incident. It is believed that the family will present themselves in the court, as the court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family’s visit to Lucknow. Also Read – Death of Donald Trump’s worshiper from heart attack, Corona worried about health of infected president

The matter has been listed for hearing before the bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Rai at 2:30 pm. The High Court had ordered the district administration of Hathras to ensure the appearance of the girl’s family on Monday. The court has also summoned Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and District Officer and Superintendent of Police of Hathras to present the status report of the investigation of the case. The state government has asked Additional Advocate General VK Sahi to be present in the court to represent him. Also Read – Farooq Abdullah’s controversial statement, said – Article 370 will be implemented again with the help of China

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Sunday, “The District Judge appointed by the Nodal Officer is in touch with the High Court to appear in the court of the victim family of Hathras. The family will be dispatched from Hathras according to the time for which the matter is listed. The family is present in Hathras. Jaiswal, however, refused to divulge details about the family’s safety. Also Read – Officers used to bring drugs in prison for prisoners, if caught …

According to sources, 60 policemen have been deployed outside their house for the safety of the family and eight CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor every activity, with the help of which the family of the victim’s family is being monitored 24 hours. The Superintendent of Police said that a policeman has been posted at the door of the house of the victim’s family, who is registering the name of every visitor in a register. Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur, who was appointed the nodal officer, had said on Friday that a control room would be set up if needed.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court summoned the top officials in this case on October 1, taking automatic cognizance of the Hathras incident. Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jasprit Singh summoned the court on October 12 to clarify the incident to the Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Home Affairs of the state Home Department.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste youths in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. She was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died on 29 September. The opposition had attacked the state government tremendously over this incident.