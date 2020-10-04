Hathras case update: SIT team again reached victim’s house in gang rape case, collected facts by talking to family

new Delhi: The team of the SIT engaged in the investigation of gang rape case with a 19-year-old girl in Hathras has once again reached the victim’s house. It is being talked about that the five-member team will once again record the statements of family members. The SIT team has already recorded the statements of the victim’s mother and two brothers. According to the information, some family members could not get the statement recorded in which the victim’s father is also present. The SIT will also record his statement in this matter today. Also Read – Bulandshahr Rape Case: Minor pregnant lodged rape case against three people, police recorded statement at home

On the other hand, the state government is surrounded by this incident from all sides. CM Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI inquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister’s Office of Uttar Pradesh tweeted and informed about the decision to conduct a CBI inquiry in the matter. According to the office, the Chief Minister has recommended that the entire Hathras case be investigated by the CBI. Also Read – Disputed statement of BJP MLA from Ballia, ‘Ransom can stop rape, not governance and sword’

Chief Minister Adityanath tweeted, “For the purpose of thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident of Hathras and all the points related to it, the UP government is recommending the investigation of this case through Central Bureau of Investigation.” Also Read – Hathras scandal: clash between members of Valmiki society and police in Agra

On Saturday, Additional Secretary of State Avnish Kumar Awasthi and DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi went to meet the family under orders of CM Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Home Secretary Avnish Awasthi said after meeting the family members of the alleged gang rape victim on Saturday that the SIT would look into all the issues raised by the family and take stringent action against the culprits. He said that apart from this, security arrangements will also be made in the village and instructions have been given to the top officials of the district for this.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Hathras. The victim died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, after which the body was cremated early Wednesday.

The victim’s family members allege that the police forced them to perform the last rites at night. However, local police say the last rites were performed “as per the wishes of the family”.