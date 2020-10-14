Hathras case update: Yogi government of UP requests Supreme Court, monitor CBI investigation

Hatrhras Case Updates: Yogi Govt of Uttar Pradesh has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, calling for monitoring of the ongoing CBI investigation (CBI Probe) in the Hatrhras case. In the affidavit, it has been said on behalf of the UP government (UP Govt) that it is giving three levels of protection to the victim’s family and the witnesses in the case. Please tell that the CBI has started the investigation of the case from Tuesday. The next hearing on the Hathras case in the Supreme Court will be on October 15. Also Read – UP Police, gang rape victim did not take action even after Hathras incident

UP govt files affidavit in #Hathras case, stating that, to ensure security of victim's family & witnesses, three-layered security has been provided. Also asks court to direct CBI to submit fortnightly status report on the probe, to state govt; it can be filed by UP DGP before SC. pic.twitter.com/UDtyXeWJJJ

– ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

In the affidavit filed by the UP government, the court has been told that police and other security personnel have been deployed for security. Along with this, CCTV cameras have been installed at various places along the border of the village as well as near the victim’s house. Please tell that the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court is also hearing the Hathras case. The court took suo motu cognizance of the incident.

On the other hand, the CBI team reached Hathras on Tuesday and made a long interrogation of the deceased’s brother along with theatrical adaptation of the incident. A public relations officer of the police confirmed the departure of the CBI team but refused to give any details in detail. According to the sources, the CBI team went to the chance-a-crime scene, and tried to do a dramatization of the crime to gather facts. Apart from this, the team also went to the place where the dead body of the girl was cremated.

Let me tell you that on September 14, four boys were allegedly gangraped by a 19-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Hathras district. The girl later died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 29 September. Soon after the death, the police cremated the victim late in the night, after which a lot of ruckus occurred. The family alleges that their consent was not taken during the last rites, while the administration has rejected these claims.