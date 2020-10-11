Hathras Case Updates: CBI takes over investigation of Hathras incident, investigation started by registering cases in several sections

Hathras Case Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the alleged gang rape incident with a Dalit woman on September 14 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh and has registered an FIR in this regard. This girl later died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Officials said the agency filed an FIR on Sunday morning under sections relating to gang rape and murder of the Indian Penal Code. Also Read – High speed car fell into canal, 3 people including Tehsildar of Roorkee, dead bodies sent for postmortem

Earlier on the complaint of the deceased's brother, a case was registered in connection with this incident at Chandpa police station in Hathras district. CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, 'The complainant had alleged on September 14 that the accused tried to strangle her sister in Bajre's field. The CBI has registered a case in this regard at the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and after the notification of the Government of India. "He said that the agency has formed a team to investigate the matter. A 19-year-old Dalit girl, a victim of alleged gang rape, died on September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

It is known that the UP government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. It demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged gangrape and assault. At the same time, the government had also given the reason for the last rites of the victim in the late night. The government said that they had received intelligence that some people were engaged in committing violence by keeping the dead body on the road.

Let me tell you that on September 14, four boys were allegedly gangraped by a 19-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Hathras district. The girl later died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 29 September. Soon after the death, the police cremated the victim late in the night, after which a lot of ruckus occurred. The family alleges that their consent was not taken during the last rites, while the administration has rejected these claims.

