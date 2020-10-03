Hathras Case Updates: Delegation of Congress MPs to visit Hathras under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi

Hathras Rape Case Updates: A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of the victim of the alleged gang rape case in Hathras this afternoon. According to party leader KC Venugopal, many Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras and meet the bereaved family. Sources said, “The Congress delegation will meet the family and listen to their concerns and demand justice for the victim and family.” Also Read – MP by-election: Kinnar can give tough fight to BJP, Congress, in the election battle

Congress MPs under the leadership of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will go to #Hathras, UP today afternoon to meet the family of the 19-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh, who was brutally assaulted and murdered: Congress leader KC Venugopal

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police on Thursday by stopping them from visiting Hathras for a meeting with the victim’s family. On the other hand, the Congress claimed that Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Let me tell you that on September 14, four youths had allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras and died on Tuesday in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. After this, his body was cremated on Wednesday night. The victim’s family members allege that the police forced them to perform the last rites at night. However, local police say the last rites were performed ‘as per the wishes of the family’.

On the other hand, Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday was probably the biggest protest since the Kovid-19 epidemic and hundreds of protesters gathered there demanding justice for the alleged gang-raped girl in Hathras. Health rules related to keeping distance from each other and applying masks were seen to be fiercely disregarded. Some protesters did not wear masks. The police kept on calling in large numbers to keep distance from the protesters and put on masks.

Many officials including SP suspended

Taking a strong stand on the Hathras incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the suspension of several responsible officers, including the Superintendent of Police, the then Jurisdictional Officer and the Inspector in-charge, after which these officers were suspended. The opposition had launched a movement against the government in this matter. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi informed about this decision on Friday.

The Chief Minister had constituted the SIT team to investigate the incident of Hathras. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, the then jurisdictional Ram Shabd, the then in-charge inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, senior sub-inspector Jagvihar Singh, head Muharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended on charges of negligence and laxity after receiving the SIT report.

