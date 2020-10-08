Hathras case: Video recording surfaced just after the incident, evidence of 4 people present

Lucknow: Continuous investigation is going on in the Hathras case. A video has surfaced in Ace. It is being told that the video belongs to the day of the gang rape incident. It is being told that this video is just after 14 September i.e. the day the incident took place. Significantly, in the Hathras case, on September 1, the alleged gang-rape incident was carried out by 4 accused in Khetat, just a few kilometers away from her house, along with the violence of the victim. The UP police claim that the video is from the same day and that his mother was a short distance away from the victim of the incident. Also Read – Hathras Case: 3 others including Kerala journalist filed for treason, charged with link to PFI

According to the video, 4 husbands have been found there, besides other items have been found, which prove that 4 people were present during the incident. In this regard, the UP Police says that it will submit this video to the CBI. According to the police, the police were called on the spot after the incident. The video was shot when the police reached the scene for the first time.

Let us know that the victim was admitted to the hospital on 14 September. After this, his brother and father took the victim to Delhi for treatment. But the victim died in a hospital in Delhi. Although the victim had given her statement. According to the UP government, the victim had not told about the gangrape in the initial day. The victim gave a statement in this regard after some time.