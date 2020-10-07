Hathras case: Yogi government gave 10 more days to SIT to submit investigation report of Hathras case

Hathras Case Update: Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has granted 20 more days to SIT to submit investigation report of Hathras case. The SIT was to submit its investigation report today, but the government has given it 10 days more time. Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) of Uttar Pradesh Avnish Awasthi told news agency ANI that after the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time for giving his report to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been extended by 10 days. Also Read – Hathras Case: Claim in UP police investigation- ‘Victims and accused were in constant touch, they were on the phone 104 times’

Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report to the CM has been extended by 10 days: Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department. #HathrasCase Also Read – Hathras case: BJP leader said – Rapers should be impotent, private part should also be cut – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2020 Also Read – Court’s instructions to UP Government, be informed about steps taken to protect witnesses

Please tell that Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) had formed a three-member SIT to investigate the matter and instructed him to submit his report in 7 days, the duration of which is ending today. According to the media report, the SIT has recorded statements of more than 100 people during its investigation. In addition to the victim’s family, statements of the accused, police and administration officials are also included.

On the other hand, according to ‘India Today’ report, ‘Police investigation has found that the alleged gang rape victim was in constant touch on the phone with Sandeep Singh, one of the accused.’ Sandeep Singh is the main accused in the Hathras case. These facts have come to light after investigating the phone of the main accused and the victim’s family. UP police investigation found that telephone conversation started between Sandeep and the victim on October 13, 2019. According to ‘India Today’ report, a total of 104 calls were made between the phone numbers of Sandeep and the victim’s family, of which 62 were outgoing and 42 incoming.

Let me tell you that on September 14 in a village of Hathras, four high-caste boys were allegedly gang-raped by a 19-year-old Dalit girl. There was also an attempt to strangulate him after the gangrape. During this time, the accused had bitten the tongue of the victim. The girl later died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on 29 September. Soon after the death, the police cremated the victim late in the night, after which a lot of ruckus occurred. The family alleges that their consent was not taken during the last rites, while the administration has rejected these claims.