Hathras: Death of Dalit girl victim of gang rape, Congress questions Prime Minister’s ‘silence’; Opposition turned attacker

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday questioned the " silence " of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women leaders of BJP after the death of a Dalit girl, victim of gang rape in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, and alleged that this state in Yogi Adityanath government ' Has become the 'stronghold of crime'. The party also said that speedy justice should be ensured in the matter and the BJP government should apologize for initially telling the incident to be 'officially' fake news.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Jungle Raj of UP's" class-specific "killed another woman. The government said that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither this unfortunate incident was a lie, neither the death of the victim nor the ruthlessness of the government. "Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the state government over the incident and claimed that the law and order in the state was much worse. There is no name-o-mark of security of women. He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has an accountability towards the safety of women.

Congress leaders and workers demonstrated at Vijay Chowk in Delhi to protest against the incident. Party sources say that the police took into custody senior Congress leader PL Poonia and Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress President Amrita Dhawan and many other leaders and activists to disperse the protesters.

The President of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that for the deteriorating law and order of the state, the Chief Minister should resign and President’s rule should be imposed in the state. According to the Congress, many party leaders and activists organized a candle march in the Safdarjung Hospital complex in the evening and demanded justice for the victim. Significantly, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang rape in Hathras, died in Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday morning.

On September 14, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. The police has arrested four accused in this case.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly victim of gang rape and strangulation in Hathras district on September 14, succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The Opposition has fiercely attacked the BJP government of the state and demanded that the case be heard in a fast-track court and to give Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family. The district administration has announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family. He says that the medical examination has not confirmed the rape of the girl.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer told ‘Bhasha’ on Tuesday that the girl died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital at around 3 am. He said that in the case registered on the four accused arrested in this incident, now the section of murder will also be added. The girl was admitted to Aligarh’s JN Medical College after the incident. Due to his serious condition on Monday morning, he was sent to Delhi for treatment. According to medical college doctors, the girl was on life support system.

The Superintendent of Police said that during the coercion, the girl’s throat was also pressed, due to which her tongue came out and was cut. Aligarh’s JN Medical College spokesman had said that the girl’s condition was very critical. Both his legs and one arm were not working perfectly. Hathras District Collector Pravin Kumar Laxkar said in a statement that the administration has announced a grant of ten lakh rupees to the family of the deceased. He said that during the investigation of the girl, the doctors confirmed that she was not raped. The dead body is expected to come by tonight. As a precaution in the district, PACs have been deployed at various places.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinet demanded that the incident be made and investigated by a committee headed by a serving judge of the High Court. He said that the party also demands that the girl’s family be given assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a person from the family should be given a government job. Also, the case should be heard in a fast track court.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also said in a tweet that ‘An unarmed Dalit daughter, victim of gang rape and cruelty in Hathras, finally succumbed. Wreath with moist eyes! Today’s insensitive power left no hope. ‘

BSP President Mayawati tweeted, ‘The news of the death of Dalit victim today after gang rape in Hathras of UP is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim family and ensure speedy execution of the culprits by prosecuting them in fast track court, this is the demand of the BSP.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow that a fast track court of Hathras incident should be decided within six months and the culprits should be hanged. 50 lakh rupees and security should be given to the victim’s family.

