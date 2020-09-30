Hathras gang rape: Announcement of giving 25 lakh rupees to the victim’s family, will also get a job and a house

Hathras Gangrape Case: Hathras gangrape of Uttar Pradesh has shaken the entire country. Vandalism committed badly. The victim’s tongue was cut off. The spinal cord was broken. The condition was so bad that the victim was taken to Delhi, after which the victim died. The police forcibly cremated the dead body of the victim at night without informing the family. After this there was a stir in the whole country. People came on the streets and the opposition is aggressively attacking the government. Also Read – Hathras Gang-rape: Mother wept, kept pleading – let daughter see, police burnt dead body

Meanwhile, the first Yogi Adityanath government announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. Now the government has increased it to 25 lakhs. With this, the Yogi government has announced that a family of the victim will also be given a job. With this, a house will also be given in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has also spoken to the victim's father. Please tell that the UP government has set up an SIT regarding this. The four accused have been arrested. This case will run in the fast track court.