Hathras gang rape: case filed against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, UP police imposed several sections under IPC

new Delhi: A case has been filed against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. A case has been filed against Rahul and Priyanka under the IPC sections. A case has been registered under the epidemic act. The case has been filed by Noida Police. Along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, more than 200 Congress workers have been booked. Along with this, there is also an FIR against unknown people.

This case has been filed in the EcoTech-1 police station of Noida. A case has been filed against Rahul-Priyanka under sections 188, 269, 270.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tried to visit the families of the Hathras gang-rape victim. After this both these leaders were taken into custody. They were later released by the police. Rahul Gandhi had also fallen due to the UP Police's push in the midst of a dispute about going to Hathras.