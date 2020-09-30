Hathras gang rape case: PM Modi spoke to CM Yogi, said – take strict action against criminals

Hathras Gangrape Case: The anger of the people and the working style of the police is increasing with the fear and heartache of a Dalit girl in Chandpa village of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of this gang rape case and has spoken to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi has said that the accused of this incident should take strict action. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: UP CM Yogi Adityanath made three-member SIT for investigation, report sought in 7 days

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi has also informed by tweeting that PM Narendra Modi has spoken on the incident of Hathras and said that strict action should be taken against the culprits. Please tell that the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted the SIT to investigate this matter. Also Read – Hathras Gang-rape: Question on police, victim’s mother said – My daughter was soaked in blood – Brother said – My sister was unconscious

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty of the unfortunate incident that happened to the girl child in Hathras will not survive. Special investigation team has been formed to investigate the case. This team will submit its report in the next seven days. To ensure speedy justice, the trial of this case will go on in the fast track court. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape-Murder Updates: PM Modi spoke to Yogi Adityanath – Instructions for action against the culprits

PM Narendra Modi talks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Hathras gang-rape case, directs taking strict action against culprits: Official – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2020

At the same time, the Hathras police, surrounded by allegations after the incident, gave their clarification and in their tweet, Hathras police said that this untrue news was being spread that in the unfortunate incident under the police station Chandpa area, the last rites of the deceased’s dead body without the permission of the family The police forcibly got it done in the night. We deny it.

Let me tell you that in the Chandpa village of Hathras, four youths with a 19-year-old Dalit girl had crossed the limits of cruelty and carried out the rape incident. The woman’s spine was severed and her tongue was cut as well. The girl died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.