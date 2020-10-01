Hathras gang-rape: Demonstration in many places in the country, demand of punishment-a-death to the accused, Congress also on the streets

new Delhi: Protests are taking place in many places in the country to protest against the incident of Hathras Gangrape Case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Teachers protested at Delhi University. In many other cities, different organizations also demonstrated and demanded justice for the victim. Demonstrations took place at many places in Haryana and many of the protesters demanded death penalty for the culprits. Demonstrations are being held in many more states including UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka. Also read – Hathras gang rape: case filed against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, UP police imposed many sections under IPC

Various social organizations and Dalit organizations demonstrated on Thursday in many places including Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Rohtak of Chandigarh. In Bahadurgarh, protesters burnt effigies of Uttar Pradesh government and slogans against the BJP government of the state for failing to maintain law and order. A protester in Radun, Yamunanagar said, "Our demand is that the culprits be hanged."

Maharashtra: Congress workers hold torch rally in Pune against the alleged gangrape of a woman in #Hathras (Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/Pry1X4HVD2
– ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Along with this, Congress is also on the streets. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the streets and was detained, the Congress is protesting in many parts of the country. Haryana Congress President Kumar Sailja took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and said, “Why did he delay in registering the case?” He tweeted, “Is it a crime to be a poor Dalit’s daughter, is she There is no right to justice? ”Salja asked,“ Why was the victim family not given the right to cremate her? ”Chandigarh Congress on Wednesday took out a candle march to protest against the incident.