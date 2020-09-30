Hathras gang rape: Kailash Vijayvargiya said- ‘Wherever Yogi ji is CM, the car overturns anytime’

new Delhi: Ruckus continues on Hathras gang rape After the burning of the victim’s body by the police at night, more controversy has increased. The whole country is shocked by this incident. People have also come on the streets. Demonstrations are happening everywhere. The opposition is badly attacked about this. At the same time, the UP government says that the accused will be punished severely. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Administration denies allegations of ‘forced’ corpse funeral, DM said …

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has also given his response. Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the accused have been arrested. This entire case has been sent to the fast track court. The accused will be sent to jail. Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Yogi ji is the Chief Minister of that place. I know that in his state, the car overturns anytime.

#WATCH The accused have been arrested. The case has been sent to a fast-track court. The accused will be sent to jail… Yogi Ji jo wahan ke CM hain, main jaanta hun ki unke pradesh main kabhi bhi gaadi palat jati hai: BJP leader #Hathras gang-rape case pic.twitter.com/ksSERx3nu0
– ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Let me tell you that on September 14, a tragic incident of gang rape was reported from a Dalit girl in Hathras. The spine of the rape victim was broken. His tongue was cut off. The victim was beaten up badly. When the victim’s condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Where the victim died a day earlier.