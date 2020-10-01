Hathras gang rape: Police said earlier – no rape, now saying this, watch video

Hathras Gang Rape: Uttar Pradesh Police is in the circle of questions once regarding the statement given in the incident of Hathras gang rape. Hathras police, which kept a long silence after this incident, said after the death of the victim that she was not raped. Now the SP has given a statement that there was no confirmation of forced rape in the hospital report. They have said that now we are waiting for the forensic investigation report. Also Read – Ruckus over Hathras gang rape case: Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras today, Section 144 already imposed

Hathras SP said that after the incident, the victim was admitted to Aligarh Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. In the medical report there is a trace of injuries on the victim’s body, but there is no confirmation of forced sexual intercourse. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

#WATCH: #Hathras SP says, “Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but considering confirm forced sexual intercourse. Going waiting for report of forensics. As of now, doctors say that not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report. ” pic.twitter.com/R2HK0zZ6Pv Also Read – Hathras Gang-rape: Mother wept, kept pleading – let daughter see, police burnt dead body – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Let me tell you that this incident happened on September 14, when the victim went to the farm with her mother and younger brother. The brother came back with fodder and both mother and daughter were cutting fodder in the field. Already, the accused sitting in the stare pulled the dupatta around the girl’s neck, which could not even make a sound from her neck. Then he crossed the limits of cruelty and raped the youths.

After that he broke his spine and also cut his tongue. The victim then fainted and was somehow hospitalized by her family members. Since then, the news of gang rape continued to be published in the media, but the police never denied this news.

Nine days after the incident, the victim sensed in the hospital, she told in gestures what had happened to her. He died after 15 days at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. When there was an uproar after the death, the police said that the rape was not confirmed with the girl.

Controversy over the functioning of the police increased due to this statement. Now SP Vikrant Veer said that the forced rape has not been confirmed and now we are waiting for the forensic investigation report after this. So far, doctors say that they cannot confirm the rape. Further action will be taken only after they get the FSL report.