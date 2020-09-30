Hathras gang rape: Question on the police, victim’s mother said – My daughter was soaked in blood – Brother said – My sister was unconscious

Hatharas Gangrape: Four youths in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, with a Dalit girl, crossed the barbarism and carried out the gang rape incident. The victim’s spinal cord was severed and her tongue was also amputated. Fighting for life and death, the victim died on Tuesday morning at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape-Murder Updates: Hathras gang-rape murderous politics: Rahul Gandhi accused of suppressing facts

After his death, the police statements are under question. The police cremated the dead body of the victim in the night without any permission. Police say that she was not raped. After this incident, people's anger is at its peak.

On the statement of the police, the victim's mother said that when I found my daughter, she saw a lot of bleeding from her body. I covered it with my scarf and the same blood-soaked cloth. The daughter's tongue was cut off. He also rejected the statement in which Hathras police said that the victim's tongue was not cut. The victim's mother said that the police is lying.

The victim’s mother said that we were very confused and in a state of shock. Our daughter was unconscious. Our daughter took the name of one of the accused in her brothers’ ears and fainted. We thought that the village boy had beaten him.

The victim’s clothes were covered in blood. The girl reached Aligarh Hospital in the same clothes at around 3 pm. According to Aligarh Hospital, the victim was brought at night and there was no bleeding from her body.

At the same time, the victim’s brother said that the police had not even called an ambulance for Didi. Sister was lying on the ground. The policemen had said that take them from here. It is lying on the pretext. We had to wait 8-10 days for the FIR. After registering the report, the police caught one accused and released the other. Further action followed the sit-in demonstration and the accused were arrested 10-12 days after the incident.