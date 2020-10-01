Hathras gang-rape: UP police shocks Rahul Gandhi, falls to the ground, lathicharge on Congress workers

new Delhi: A confrontation between the Congress leaders and the UP police has been created between the political uproar over the gang rape case in Hathras. While marching on foot, the police stopped Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going towards Hathras. Police stopped both leaders on the Greater Noida border. Meanwhile, the police tried to stop Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers and Rahul Gandhi got a push from the police, in this push, Rahul Gandhi was also pushed by the police and he fell to the ground. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Police stopped Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s foot march, both leaders in custody

After this, after the struggle, the police took Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi into custody. But Rahul Gandhi himself opposed it. The police put Priyanka in a jeep along with Rahul Gandhi. This infuriated Congress workers. And climbed the jeep. Ascended the same jeep in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were sitting. After this, the police charged sticks on the Congress workers. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Rahul-Priyanka set out for Hathras, heavy police force deployed, seals all boundaries of the district

After removing the Congress workers, the UP Police has taken Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi into custody. The UP police refused to tell where Rahul and Priyanka have been sitting in a jeep. UP police says that they are working as per order. Law and order can be made, so they are not allowed to go. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi says that why are they not letting him go. He is ready to go alone, yet has not given up. After all, what is the UP police and government afraid of. Also Read – Ruckus over Hathras gang rape case: Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras today, Section 144 already imposed