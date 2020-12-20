Hathras gang rape victim’s family’s pain – ‘upper caste people don’t even talk to us, they want to leave the village’

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after the CBI filed a charge sheet against the four accused of rape and murder in the Hathras case, the 19-year-old victim’s family members said they wanted to leave the village. One of the victim’s brothers said on condition of anonymity, “The families of the four accused are influential people in the village and four-five Dalit families in the village want to stay away from ‘trouble’ and will not cooperate with us.” There are more than 63 upper caste families who do not even talk. The situation has become even more adverse after the charge sheet was filed on Friday. ” Also Read – Gangrape: Gang rape of 5-year-old girl, incident of two minors on the pretext of feeding toffee, condition critical

In the statement before the victim died, the accused had said that the accused had gang-raped her but the Uttar Pradesh police had denied the rape. On 14 September, after he was a victim of rape, national outrage was born after his death in a hospital in Delhi on 30 September.

CRPF security has been provided to the family, but family members say that there will not always be security personnel. Bhai said, "We want the government to give us a house in Delhi so that we can move away from here and live our lives in peace."

The victim’s lawyer Seema Kushwaha also told a news channel that she would demand to transfer the case to Delhi. He said, “UP officials are also accused of negligence in the case. We will demand to include them in the charge sheet. It is certainly not safe for the family of the victim living in the village. “