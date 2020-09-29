Hathras gang rape: Yogi Adityanath’s announcement – The victim’s family will get compensation of 10 lakhs

Lucknow: Four boys from the village gang-raped with a Dalit woman in Hathras, UP. During this, the miscreants also committed cruelty with the young woman. During this, the woman’s tongue was cut off and her spinal cord was also broken. Today, during treatment, the girl died in a hospital in Delhi. After this, the Yogi government of the state has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. The District Magistrate of Hathras District was informed and told that the hearing of this case will be held in Fastrack Court. Also Read – Angry among people due to death of Dalit girl in Hathras gang rape case, saying- Justice …

Let us know that this incident is on 14 September. On the same day, 4 youths of the village carried out the gang rape incident. After this, the miscreants started showing cruelty to the victim and cut her tongue and broke her backbone. After this, the victim escaped leaving the same injured and half-dead. After this, the family admitted the injured victim to the hospital in critical condition and after 9 days when the victim came to her senses, she disclosed the whole matter to him. Regarding the recovery of the victim’s spinal cord, the doctors said that unless the condition of the victim improves, the spinal cord cannot be cured. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi’s attack on Yogi government on the death of the gang rape victim in Hathras – tweeted this thing …

Please tell that the victim was the youngest of all her siblings. The victim took her brother and father to Delhi for treatment. When the victim became aware in the hospital, the victim told the police that she was completely distressed. He told that seven of his 4 people had raped him. The victim also revealed the names of all the miscreants. A case has been registered against the accused- Ramu, Sandeep, Lavkush and Ravi under appropriate sections and the police have arrested the miscreants. Also Read – Yogi Adityanath’s decision, PAC head constable and SI to get promotion in UP