Hathras Gangrape and Murder Case: Victim family’s case sought to be heard out of UP

Hathras Gangrape And Murder Case: Victimized family of Hathras scandal has requested Allahabad High Court to shift the hearing of the case out of Uttar Pradesh. The family, appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, also said that no consent was taken for the last rites of the victim.

Significantly, on Monday, the victim's parents and her brother appeared before the High Court. A bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Roy started hearing the case later in the afternoon while the victim's family was present in the court. The court took suo motu cognizance of this matter. He also summoned the top officials of UP in the court.

During the hearing, when the court asked the aggrieved family if you had your lawyer, the family pointed to Seema Kushwaha. Seema Kushwaha fought the case of the victim family in the Nirbhaya case. After this Seema Kushwaha told the court that the trial of this case should be transferred to Delhi.

During the hearing, the court asked the police administration many sharp questions which they did not have the answer to. The court asked the DM if the victim had been the daughter of a rich person, would she have been burnt in the dark of night like this? The DM had no answer on this. The Allahabad High Court said that how can you deprive the aggrieved family of the right to humanity? However, DM argued that law and order worsened. But the court was not satisfied with this argument of DM.

Apart from this, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police, along with law and order, District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras also appeared in the court. Hathras district officer Praveen Kumar Laxkar told the court that the decision to cremate the dead body of the alleged rape victim at night was taken in view of maintaining law and order and there was no pressure of the state government on the district administration to do so .