Hathras Gangrape: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar announced – am coming to India Gate at 5 pm

new Delhi: There is outrage across the country in the case of gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras. At the same time, on this matter, all opposition parties have put the UP government in the dock. Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of the Bhima Army, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this matter. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Chandrashekhar Azad said, “Prime Minister, how long will you keep quiet, we are coming to India Gate.” To ask for your answer. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted government on Gandhi Jayanti, said – I will not fear anyone in the world

Chandrashekhar Azad targeted the Prime Minister through a video message. He said that, the Prime Minister of India says do not kill Dalits, before the elections, they wash the feet of Dalits and give the slogan ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’. There is a sense of humility with the daughter of Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, from which Uttar Pradesh was elected. His bone is broken, his tongue is cut. There is rape and murder, while his body is burnt like garbage. Also Read – Hathras gang rape: Demonstration in many places in the country, demand of punishment-a-death to the accused, Congress also on the streets

Humanity is ashamed in Uttar Pradesh, its family is taken hostage, threatened by the administration. Then the Prime Minister does not say a word. Neither does the Prime Minister hear the screams of that victim’s family, how long will you keep silent Prime Minister? You have to answer. Also Read – Allahabad High Court asks for automatic cognizance, DGP, ADG, DM and SP in Hathras gang rape

Today at 5:00 pm we are coming to India Gate. Seeking answers from you. Your silence is a threat to your daughters. You have to speak, you have to answer, you have to judge. However, the Police Administration has imposed Section 144 around India Gate. People are not allowed to gather in any way.