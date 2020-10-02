Hathras Gangrape Case: Mamta compares the funeral of the victim to Sita’s ordeal

There is an atmosphere of outrage in the entire country against the incident of gangrape and murder in Hathras. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has compared the late night funeral of the victim to Sita’s ‘fire-test’, while the Congress demonstrated in several places in the state to protest against the incident. The state unit of the BJP accused Banerjee of having ‘double standards’ and said that she kept quiet on similar incidents in her state. Also Read – India is a holy land, which has now turned into a land of evil: Commentary by Madras High Court

Addressing a government program in Jalpaiguri district, Banerjee questioned the role of the Uttar Police in handling the case. The Chief Minister said, "Once Goddess Sita had to go through an ordeal. Now a dalit girl was raped in Uttar Pradesh and her body was burnt to death. "

He said, "If there is a crime, action should be taken within 72 hours as we did." What kind of administration is this where the body of the woman was cremated in the dark of night and no action was initiated (against the accused). "Banerjee alleged that the perpetrators threatened the woman's mother He will also be laid on the pyre with his daughter.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister tweeted, “I have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident that happened to a Dalit woman in Hathras.” I express my deepest condolences to his family. “He had said,” Forcible cremation without family presence or consent is even more shameful and it has opened the barrage of those who seek votes. They raise slogans and make false promises.

Indirectly referring to the BJP, Banerjee said that some people say something and some do. The Trinamool Congress chief said, “There has been a lot of atrocities against Dalits. During the election some leaders go to their house and ask for food from outside and show it as if they have eaten with them. After the election, they act cruelty to them. “

Trinamool Youth Congress President and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee also condemned the incident. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh asked Banerjee and other Trinamool Congress leaders to ‘stop shedding crocodile tears’. He said, “Under the rule of Trinamool Congress, crimes against women have increased in the state. They should first correct their house and then preach to others. Why do they keep quiet on such incidents in Bengal. “