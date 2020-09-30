Hathras Gangrape Case: Priyanka Gandhi seeks CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation

Hathras Gangrape Case: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the alleged cremation of the gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district and alleged that only the BJP government in the state Injustice is dominated. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: RJD appeals to Congress on seat sharing, quit dogma

He tweeted, "At 2.30 in the night, the family kept pleading but the body of the victim of Hathras was forcibly burnt by the UP administration. The government did not give protection to her while she was alive. The government did not provide timely treatment when he was attacked."

The Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh claimed, "After the death of the victim, the government took away the right of the family to the funeral of the daughter and did not even honor the deceased." Gross inhumanity. You did not stop crime, rather you behaved like criminals. The atrocities did not stop, they tortured an innocent girl and her family doubly. "He said," Yogi Adityanath, you resign. There is no justice in your rule, only injustice is dominated."

According to reports, the police cremated the victim of the Hathras case late on Tuesday. Significantly, a 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang rape in Hathras, died in Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday morning.

On September 14, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. The police has arrested four accused in this case.