Hathras Gangrape Case: Protesters demand Yogi’s resignation at Jantar Mantar, UP government sends SP, DSP to many officials

Hathras Gangrape Case Latest Updates: Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Friday was probably the biggest protest since the Kovid-19 pandemic and hundreds of protesters gathered there demanding justice for the alleged gang rape victim in Hathras. Health rules related to keeping distance from each other and applying masks were seen to be fiercely disregarded. Some protesters did not wear masks. The police kept on calling in large numbers to keep distance from the protesters and put on masks. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Priyanka Gandhi said – what will happen with the suspension of the stamps, resign Yogi Adityanath

A large number of civil society activists, students, women and leaders of political parties gathered at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, this demonstration was to be held at India Gate but due to prohibitory orders in Rajpath area, the venue was changed to Jantar-Mantar. A protestor named Neha Dwivedvi said, “They are silencing the family but they will not be able to silence the people.” I am scared of Kovid-19 epidemic but for justice for Hathras victim, raising your voice is more important. That’s why I was forced to get out this time. ” Also Read – Hathras case: Strict action of CM Yogi, SP, DSP, Inspector including some officer suspension, everyone will have narco test

Shefali Verma said, “I am scared about my daughter’s safety. I know that we are fighting the epidemic but it is also important that today we have come to raise our voice against another epidemic called rape. We want justice for the daughter who did not get dignity even in her death. ” Also Read – Uma Bharti’s big statement on Hathras incident, ‘Such Ramrajya will not come, Yogi ji, let the leaders meet the family of the victim’

People also took candles in their hands. They were demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Left-leaning students holding slogans raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government. The police had said that up to 100 protesters are allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar and prior permission from the competent authority is required for that. But there were more than 100 protesters at the protest venue.

Many officials including SP suspended in Hathras incident

Taking a strong stand on the Hathras incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the suspension of several responsible officers, including the Superintendent of Police, the then Jurisdictional Officer and the Inspector in-charge, after which these officers were suspended. The opposition had launched a movement against the government in this matter. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi informed about this decision on Friday.

The Chief Minister had constituted the SIT team to investigate the incident of Hathras. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer, the then jurisdictional Ram Shabd, the then in-charge inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, senior sub-inspector Jagvihar Singh, head Muharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended on charges of negligence and laxity after receiving the SIT report. Vineet Jaiswal has been made the new Superintendent of Police of Hathras. In this case, instructions have been given to conduct narco test of all the accused.

Mamta Banerjee to lead protest against Hathras incident in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamta Banerjee will lead a demonstration here on Saturday over the alleged gang rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras. Party sources gave this information. Sources said the decision has been taken after a party delegation was prevented from meeting the family of the alleged rape victim. This will be the first time in the last six months that the Trinamool Congress president will hit the streets. Lockdown was imposed across the country in March due to Kovid-19.

(input language)