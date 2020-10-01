Hathras gangrape case: Rahul-Priyanka set out for Hathras, heavy police force deployed, seals all boundaries of the district

Hathras Gangrape Case: Hathras gang rape is now taking political color. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi have left for Hathras tour. The Hathras administration has imposed Section 144 in view of the tension in the area after the incident. Rahul and Priyanka will meet the victim’s family. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: NHRC gives notice to Yogi government on Hathras incident, will have to reply within four weeks

According to Congress sources, the two leaders are riding in a vehicle. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu and several other leaders have also left for Hathras. Meanwhile, several Congress leaders and workers gathered at the DND near the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border and raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government. Also Read – Ruckus over Hathras gang rape case: Rahul-Priyanka will go to Hathras today, Section 144 already imposed

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to stop Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka. He asked, “Why is trying to stop Rahul ji and Priyanka ji instead of stopping criminals?” Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi to visit Nirbhaya’s family of Hathras, asked Yogi Adityanath …

Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave for Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped. pic.twitter.com/9tePa8NLrg – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Surjewala said, “Does anyone perform the last rites at night? The funeral is not held at night in Hindu customs. This victim and her family were treated like that because they are poor and Dalits. “

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to a spinal injury and a tongue bite. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday.

Protests were held all over the country regarding this incident. Taking cognizance of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked him to take strict action in this matter. The state government has constituted a special investigation team to investigate the matter.