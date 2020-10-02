Hathras Gangrape Case: ‘Semen’s presence on victim’s body is not mandatory for rape case’

The legal experts have rejected the Uttar Pradesh Police’s theory that not getting sperm on Hathras’s victim’s body means that she was not raped. Senior counsel Rebecca John and Vikas Pahwa said that the absence of sperm on the body of the alleged gang rape victim, as claimed by the police in a forensic report, would have no effect on prosecuting the accused for the crime because while dying The statement he made cannot be mistrusted. Also Read – Allahabad High Court asks for automatic cognizance, DGP, ADG, DM and SP in Hathras gang rape

John said, "(seaman not found) then what? His presence is not necessary for the crime of rape. Moreover, it is a statement given before death. "

He said, "Some extraordinary evidence will be needed to dismiss the statement given before death."

Pahwa also has a similar opinion. He said, “The body can be washed, cleaned. it’s depend. It also needs to be seen how long the gap between crime and medical examination is. If there is a medical examination immediately after the rape, sperm are found, otherwise not. “