Hathras Gangrape Case: ‘We want our sister back, how long the poor will be bought with money’

Hathras Gangrape Case: The gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has left everyone shocked. Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government announced to give 10 lakh rupees to Hathras gang rape victim first and then 25 lakh lakh rupees. It has been said to give a family member a job and a house in the city. Also Read – Petition filed in Supreme Court for CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case

At the same time, the victim’s family is in shock. The family is also scared after being in shock. Due to the burning of the victim’s body in the night without the permission of the family, the confidence of the family has been badly shaken. The family says that anything can happen to them. The daughter’s funeral was forcibly performed. We were not allowed to see the daughter’s face for the last time. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Announcement of giving 25 lakh rupees to the victim’s family, will also get job and home

Speaking to the media, the victim’s sister-in-law said that we want our sister back. How long will the poor be bought with money? The family says that they are being intimidated till now. While the police were performing the last rites, they were forcibly removed from the scene. I do not know if we had a daughter who burnt someone else. However, SIT has been constituted to investigate this incident. The SIT has also started an investigation into the matter. Also Read – Hathras Gang-rape: Mother wept, kept pleading – let daughter see, police burnt dead body

Please tell that the Hathras gangrape of Uttar Pradesh has shaken the entire country. Vandalism committed badly. The victim’s tongue was cut off. The spinal cord was broken. The condition was so bad that the victim was taken to Delhi, after which the victim died. The police forcibly cremated the dead body of the victim at night without informing the family. After this there was a stir in the whole country. People came on the streets and the opposition is aggressively attacking the government.