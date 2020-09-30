Hathras Gangrape-Murder Updates: Hathras gang rape-murdering politics: Rahul Gandhi accused of suppressing facts

Hathras Gangrape-Murder Updates: After the death of Hathras gang-rape victim in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, politics has been hot. Opposition parties are attacking the government on this issue. On the other hand, the family members allege that the body was cremated without their consent. However, the police have denied this. According to the website of the Indian Express, a family member said that we wanted to take the body home for the last time, but the police did not allow us to do so. On the other hand, a round of allegations and counter-allegations are going on in the political corridor as well. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “A daughter of India is raped, facts are suppressed and finally her family’s right to funeral is also taken away.” This is outrageous and unjust. At the same time, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also targeted the government over this. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape-Murder: Accused of family – Police ‘forcibly’ cremated, did not listen to our pleas

Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet that she took away the rights and did not even respect the deceased. Gross inhumanity. You did not stop crime, but behaved like criminals. The torture did not stop, tortured an innocent child and her family twice. Tagging Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said, resign. There is no justice in your rule, only injustice is dominated. At the same time, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, ‘The victim of Hathras was raped by the first few buddies and the whole system raped yesterday. The whole episode is very painful. Also Read – Hathras: Death of Dalit girl victim of gang rape, Congress questions Prime Minister’s ‘silence’; Opposition turned attacker

