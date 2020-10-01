Hathras Gangrape: Police stopped Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s foot march, both leaders in custody

new Delhi: A voice has been raised once again in the entire country to bring justice to the Hathras gang-rape victim. In this episode, on Thursday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi left for Hathras from Delhi. Their demand was that they would meet the victim’s family and start the exercise to get them justice. But Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi set out on foot march have been stopped on the way. Also Read – Sachin Pilot posted this picture on the push-out from Rahul Gandhi, said- the ego of UP government will be shattered

Explain that Section 144 has been imposed in the entire area and the administration has sealed the boundaries of Hathras. In such a situation, when the two leaders reached Greater Noida, they were stopped there. After this, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi left for Hathras on foot with their workers. Meanwhile, hundreds of workers were also with him. But the police took both of them into custody and stopped the march on foot. Let us know that earlier Bhima Army chief Chandrashekhar was also prevented from going to Hathras. Please tell that heavy administration has been deployed on the borders of Hathras. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape Case: Police rammed with Rahul-Priyanka on their way to Hathras, Congress leader fell on the road

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, “I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me. ” Also Read – UP Police’s push from Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, falls on the ground, lathi charge on workers Police says, “We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order.” ” pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to stop Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka. He asked, instead of stopping the criminals, why is there an effort to stop Rahul ji and Priyanka ji? Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to a spinal injury and a tongue bite. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday.