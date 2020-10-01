Hathras Gangrape: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said- Let the accused be hanged, I will go to Hathras to meet family members

new Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has demanded the execution of a Dalit girl in Hathras to hang the accused. Ramdas Athawale will go to Hathras on Friday to meet the victim’s family. He will also meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the next day in Lucknow on October 3. Ramdas Athawale is one of the prominent Dalit leaders of the country. His Republican Party of India has a penetration among the Dalits of Maharashtra. In such a situation, his visit to Hathras is important. Also Read – Allahabad High Court asks for automatic cognizance, DGP, ADG, DM and SP in Hathras gang rape

Meanwhile, the politics on the Hathras incident is also fast. Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also going to Hathras, but they were stopped. There was a fierce tension on the border of Greater Noida. Rahul Gandhi also fell in the midst of a push by the UP police to stop him. Then the police took both the leaders into custody. He was placed in the Buddha International Circuit. After this, he was released by the UP Police in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the UP government as well as the UP Police are being questioned. A video of the DM of Hathras is going viral, in which he is asking the victim's family to change the statement. In the video, the DM is seen sitting between family members. He is sitting on the chair and saying that you should not lose your credibility. Media people are today. Today half gone. It will run half in the morning. Will go in the evening. We will be with you Now you have to decide whether you want to change the statement or not. Otherwise we will also change.

Please tell that the family has already said that they are being threatened by the administration. The family is not being allowed to meet anyone. It is being said by the administration that the victim has not been raped. Not confirmed in any report. The administration is denying gang rape. Earlier, after the death, the body of the victim has been burnt at night. UP police only did this. Family members allege that this has been done without their permission. And they were locked in the house.