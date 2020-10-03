Hathras Live: Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras victim’s family along with MPs, heavy police force deployed at Noida border

Hathras Gang Rape Case: The victim of gang rape in Hathras is no longer in the world. Before death, she was pleading with her family for justice, but her voice did not reach anyone from the administration but now after her death, people from all over the world are raising her voice. All political parties now want to take advantage of this by sowing their political crop in Hathras. Also Read – Hathras Case: Media got permission to talk to family, sister-in-law made a big charge

For the past several days, the district administration has been vigorously guarded in Hathras. No person outside the village was allowed to enter the village. The village was converted into a camp. Media coverage was also banned completely. After strong protests, the administration now had to bow down and now the media has been allowed to meet the family. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has also announced that he will go to meet the family of Hathras victim. Also Read – Nothing can stop me from meeting the family of Hathras gang rape victim: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul will reach Hathras victim’s house with a delegation of MPs. A huge police force has been deployed on the Noida border as soon as the news of Rahul Gandhi coming to Hathras. Please tell that earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came to meet the victim’s family but they were stopped on the way. Also Read – Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras to meet the victim’s family, tweeting- ‘Any power of the world I …