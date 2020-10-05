Hathras News Updates: FIR lodged against Bhim Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar, who went to meet the victim’s family

Hathras Updates: An FIR has been registered against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar and 400-500 unidentified people who went to meet the victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Chandrashekhar and these people have been booked for violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act. Let us know that Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar had met the family of the alleged rape victim on Sunday. After meeting the family, Chandrasekhar said that the family should be given ‘Y category’ security or else they will take them home with them. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hathras victim’s forensic report dismisses ‘possibility of rape’, samples were sent for investigation after 11 days

FIR registererd against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of section 144 CrPC in #Hathras. Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s target on Kangana, says Hathras incident is no different from harassment of Hindu girls in Pakistan – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020 Also Read – After Hathras, now the rape case came up in Gurugram, after the gang rape, the woman was brutally beaten

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar had met the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras and said, ‘I demand’ Y protection ‘for the family or I will take them to my house. They are not safe here. We want the investigation to be done under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge. ‘

In fact, the police administration had stopped Chandra Shekhar Azad’s convoy before Hathras so that the situation could be kept under control. After this, he left his convoy and came to meet the family on foot. Chandrashekhar told the media as soon as he came to the village, he did not meet for a long time, because of the situation, nothing seems to be happening.

On meeting the family of the Hathras victim, the Bhim Army chief said, “We have seen the manner in which government agencies have been misused in this government.” Therefore, the investigation should be done under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court. The whole trial should take place in his cognizance.

(Input: ANI, language)