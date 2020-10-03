Entertainment

Hathras scandal: 5 people including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka got permission to visit Hathras

October 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Hathras Gangrape case Live Updates: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been allowed to go to Hathras. 5 people including Rahul Priyanka have been allowed to go to Hathras. Explain that along with the two leaders, a delegation of party MPs is also going to Hathras. Also Read – Varanasi: Smriti Irani arrives to talk to farmers, people angry about Hathras incident said – go back

On the other hand, many Congress MPs have left for Hathras in a bus. However, not all have been allowed to go. Shortly before leaving for Hathras, Rahul said that nothing in the world could stop him from meeting this unhappy family. Also Read – VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, Priyanka driving car, Noida Police on DND ready

Also Read – Rahul Gandhi leaves from Delhi for Hathras, heavy deployment of UP Police on DND

