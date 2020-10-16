Hathras scandal: CBI investigates speed of Tej, clothes soaked in blood like blood recovered from Lavkush’s house

Hathras Case: The CBI team has intensified the investigation of the Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the team raided the house of Lavkush, accused in the Hathras incident and searched the entire house with the interrogation of the family. In this search, which lasted for about two and a half hours, the CBI team has found clothes soaked with ‘blood’ from Lavkush’s house. The CBI team has taken it with them. Also Read – There was demeanor with the sister, Nishabd Bhai got hanged to the poor in this way

The brother of the accused said – blood is not red color on clothes

However, meanwhile, Lavkush's brother told that the clothes which the CBI team has taken, he belongs to Lavkush's elder brother Ravi. He told that brother Ravi works in painting and the red color which is applied on the clothes is painted. On the other hand, it has been learned that the CBI will interrogate the mother and sister-in-law of the victim on Friday in the Hathras case. Please tell CBI that brother and father have already been questioned in this case.

Lovekush’s minor brother told that the CBI team had come and taken some clothes. These clothes belong to his elder brother Ravi. He works in the factory painting. The clothes were painted red, they understood the blood and took it away. Brother said that the CBI team had stayed for about two to two and a half hours and was engaged in the investigation here. Did not interrogate anyone more.

Today the victim’s family will be interrogated

Explain that in the Hathras case, the CBI can once again interrogate the family of the victim on Friday and all the statements can be recorded. In particular, the CBI can interrogate the victim’s sister-in-law and mother. Significantly, the victim’s brother was questioned by the CBI for about 7 hours on Wednesday.