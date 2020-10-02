Hathras scandal: Congress’s advice to UP ADGP, go back to law school and read law on rape

Hathras Gang Rape: Uttar Pradesh’s ADGP Prashant Kumar claimed a day earlier that the forensic report did not mention the rape of Hathras’ victim, prompting the Congress to return the IPS officer to law school on Friday and himself in 2013. Asked for an update regarding the amendments made in the relevant law. Also Read – Durga Puja to be celebrated in UP, Yogi Adityanath gave permission for organizing

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram said, "UP's ADGP should be advised to go back to law school and update itself on the amendments to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (rape) in 2013." He went on to say, "They should read the Supreme Court verdict in UP State v. Babul Nath" to know what the misdeeds were before the amendment. Lack of semen marks is of no relevance. "

Chidambaram, who is an advocate of the Supreme Court, further said, "The UP Police is a law in itself. The ADGP has played the role of a court and is artfully interpreting the absurd proposals of the law, which are contrary to the law declared by the Supreme Court. "

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) had said in the statement, “The forensic report clearly stated that no semen was found on the body. We feel that some people took advantage of the situation, tried to spoil the communal harmony and presented it as a struggle over caste. We are investigating this and will arrest those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere. “

The police officer cited the forensic report and claimed that the 19-year-old girl died due to trauma on Tuesday. The Congress is raising a finger on the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the treatment given to the victim. The Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of this issue.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "A strong and encouraging order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The entire country is demanding justice for the Hathras rape victim. The high court order is like a ray of hope amidst the black, inhuman and unjust acts done by the UP government with his family. "

On Thursday, Congress leaders trying to reach Hathras to meet the victim’s family were not allowed to proceed. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been booked under the Pandemic Diseases Act and other laws with more than 150 party workers.