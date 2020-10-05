Hathras Scandal: Everyone is seeking answers to these 8 questions ..! Who said that and who lied?

The 8 biggest unanswered question in the Hathras case: After the alleged gang rape and assault, the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras lost her life in a hospital in Delhi seven days ago, after which the issue has been overshadowed in the media. While debate on this issue is going on on one side, on the other hand, a lot of writing is being done in newspapers and magazines. With this, discussions are going on all over the country. Meanwhile, there are still such questions regarding this gruesome incident of Hathras, which could not be answered. Also Read – Hathras scandal: Kshatriya Mahasabha said – Rajput society is being maligned, we will fight the court battle

In Bulgadi village of Hathras, four youths belonging to the Thakur caste were allegedly gang-raped by a Dalit woman and then brutally assaulted by the victim, who later succumbed.

There are some important questions on this issue, which could not be answered. that is the question :

1. Whether the rape happened or not?

In the video footage taken by TV channels in a Delhi hospital, the girl is heard saying that she was raped before being strangled. The victim’s mother has made different claims in the video made before and after her daughter’s death. In one of the videos, he alleged that one of the accused Sandeep tried to strangle the girl and ran away when the mother called for help. In another video, she claims that her daughter was sexually assaulted.

The girl’s brother, who is now also being accused of honor killing, said that his sister was found without clothes in the farm. The question is why is the family changing its stance again and again?

A family member of the accused says, “It is very clear that the family (the family of the victim) knows that they will get more money and more sympathy if they put forward the angle of rape and that is why they Doing so. Can rape be done in a farm in a village at 9.30 am when everyone was out for work? ”

2. Medical Report?

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has said that the rape has not been confirmed in the medical report. The alleged incident took place on 14 September and the girl’s medical examination took place eight days later on 22 September. Medical experts believe that delays in medical tests can have adverse effects on evidence. While the state government is denying the theory of rape, the family is adamant about the rape of their daughter. Meanwhile, opposition parties are naturally using this issue to target the Yogi Adityanath government.

3. Old Cons?

This incident is being presented as a result of a caste war between Thakurs and Dalits. However, both sides are ignoring the fact that there has been a fight between the girl and the families of the accused persons at least twice in a decade. The girl’s family apparently wants to hide this fact, as they do not want to reduce the severity of the September 14 incident, which led to the girl’s death. The accused are also hiding these facts, because they do not want to add a motive to that alleged incident.

4. Caste war?

On this development, Bulgadi village has been widely divided on caste lines. Most of the local residents are not ready to speak on the developments and those who agree to this, then request their name not to be disclosed. One such resident while talking to IANS said, “Everyone knows that the girl had friendship with the two accused.” He often spoke on the phone and everyone in the village knew about it. To avoid the situation of turning events into a spectacle, the police should take a mobile phone and investigate them and get the call records removed. ”

The police, however, confiscated the phone of family members on Friday, after which some of them started whining about it on TV channels, after which the phones were given back to them. It is also worth noting that Thakurs and other upper castes in Hathras as well as other parts of the state have started mobilizing in support of the four accused youths. High caste panchayats are taking place and supporting the accused and this issue is becoming like a war of two castes.

5. Role of District Magistrate?

In this case, the role of District Magistrate (District Magistrate) Praveen Kumar Luxor is under suspicion. Sources say that it was Luxor, who allegedly held her hostage and cremated the victim at night after the victim’s family protested. He later banned media entry into the village on Friday and allegedly abused the victim’s family. Luxor reportedly has a good relationship with a top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and that is why his expulsion / transfer from Hathras was stopped?

6. Media Management?

Another unanswered question in the Hathras incident is media management by people close to the family. According to sources, TV channels were told before reaching Hathras that the dead body of the girl had reached there. A big mistake from the police was that they did not notice that the media was also present there and then the police cremated the victim in the dark of night. As soon as the news of cremation was revealed on TV channels at night, the sweat of the ruling party was lost.

The question is, who ensured the presence of media in Bulgadi village for the victim’s family, so that the issue turns into a national event? After all, who wants to benefit by exposing this incident and why and how the media has allowed itself to be used? A senior government official said on Monday that he has recordings of conversations between family and media persons, who are telling them what to say.

“We have filed an open FIR and the investigation will reveal the truth,” the official said.

7. Damage Control?

When this development brought political disturbances, the Yogi government started the Damage Control exercise. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday night, with a major administrative reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, removed the additional chief secretary Avnish Awasthi from the information department and handed over the charge to additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal. Sources said that the reshuffle has happened due to poor media management during the Hathras incident.

Sehgal is known for his excellent handling of media and he is also said to have better coordination with media persons. Although he is not able to reduce the damage already done, he can definitely prevent further damage. The Chief Minister has also hired a Public Relations (PR) company, focusing mainly on foreign media and national outlets. However, to balance the situation, the PR agency has not been able to do anything special so far.

8. Is politics happening?

Even though every political party is advancing the angle of humanity in the Hathras case, it is clear that one and a half years are left for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, seeing that the opposition will use this incident to target the Yogi Adityanath government Is doing for The Chief Minister alone is struggling with the opposition, who are not getting much support from the party and other ministers of the state. The incident of Hathras has become a battle of ‘Yogi versus all others’ and this situation is raising more questions than it answers in politics.