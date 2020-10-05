Hathras scandal: Kshatriya Mahasabha said – Rajput society is being maligned, we will fight the court battle

Lucknow: National President of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha and former Union Minister Manvendra Singh said that the Savarna society, especially the Rajput society, is being completely maligned by completely misusing the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act in the Hathras case. Also Read – Hathras case: The PIL will be heard on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice

Manvendra Singh said that in an important meeting called on the Hathras case, his organization has ensured that his organization will fight a court battle at its own expense to milk milk and water water. He said that the officials of the General Assembly will give the fees of lawyers by mutual cooperation. He told that in this case his organization has sought time to meet the administrative officials of Hathras. Also Read – Hathras Scandal: Security of the victim’s family was increased in view of danger, brother gets two gunmen

Let me tell you that on 14 September a Dalit girl was gangraped in Hathras. The victim died on 30 September. After this, there was a situation of ruckus. The opposition has targeted the government fiercely over the incident. Many leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, have reached Hathras. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the CBI. Rajput society has been telling this incident a lie. The victim is from the Dalit society. Conversation in the village between the two sides has also stopped. There is a situation of confrontation. Also Read – MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Rakhi Birla, furious over throwing ink, told IPS – You can get murders wearing uniform